New discount coupons target year-end gatherings

A new round of dining coupons will be available soon to target year-end gatherings and an increase in demand for dining.

The city's commerce commission said on Friday that three batches of vouchers will be distributed on December 7, December 14 and December 28.

Shanghai residents, including foreigners, who have either Alipay, WeChat Pay or UnionPay accounts, will be able to enjoy discounts of up to 30 percent for minimum spending of 300 yuan (US$41), 500 yuan, 800 yuan or 1,000 yuan.



The final batch of vouchers will be valid for 16 days, covering the new year holiday and effective until January 12, while the others will be valid for 10 days.

The coupons work on a first-come, first-served basis.

Foot traffic at 35 major business districts recorded a 10.1 percent increase in October, according to the latest figures from the Shanghai Consumption Big Data Lab of Fudan University.

In the two months since the first vouchers in late September, the combined offline business revenue of city's catering businesses jumped 11.4 percent from the same period a year ago to 58.39 billion yuan, the commission said.