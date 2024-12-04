Shanghai pushes integrated development in YRD region

The Yangtze River Delta has been playing a more prominent role in China's economic and social development since the region implemented a national strategy for further integration in 2018, officials told a press conference on Wednesday.



The total economic output of Shanghai and its three neighboring provinces, which make up the region, accounted for 24.4 percent of the country's overall gross domestic product in 2023, rising from 23.9 percent in 2018.



The region's GDP in the first three quarters of this year also grew 5.4 percent, 0.6 percentage points higher than that of the nationwide figure.

Gu Jun, director of the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission and director of the Executive Committee for Yangtze River Delta Regional Integration Development Office, said that "more has been done to enhance regional logistics efficiency, market coordination and ecological governance in the past year."

With joint efforts, nine cities in the region now boast an annual GDP of over 1 trillion yuan (US$137.4 billion), compared with six in 2018, and they make up one third of such cities across the country.

These results also came from improved market synergies linked by convenient traffic, as the length of operational high-speed railways has increased by 80 percent since 2018 to 7,600 kilometers last year.