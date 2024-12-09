China's CPI up 0.2% in November

China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, was up 0.2 percent year on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

The figure was down from the 0.3-percent increase registered in October, largely due to slower food price rises, said NBS chief statistician Dong Lijuan.

The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.3 percent from a year ago in November, up from 0.2 percent in October.

On a monthly basis, the CPI slipped 0.6 percent in November, following a 0.3-percent decrease in October.

The NBS data also showed the country's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 2.5 percent year on year in November, narrowing from the 2.9-percent decline in October.

On a month-on-month basis, the PPI turned to an increase of 0.1 percent last month from a decrease of 0.1 percent in October.