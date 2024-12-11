Yakult integrates resources to improve efficiency in China

The manufacturer of the popular probiotic drink Yakult says it's moving production lines in Shanghai to factories in the rest of the country as it looks to relocate resources and enhance efficiency.

With the establishment of a stable supply system at its factories in Wuxi, Zhejiang Province; and Tianjin City, the closing of the Yakult Shanghai Factory will improve management efficiency in both manufacturing and sales, according to a news release posted on Yakult Honsha's official Japanese website on December 6.

There is no change to the company's policy of continuing business in China, bearing business development in mind, and with the aim of maximizing the potential of the Chinese market, it added.