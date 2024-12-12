﻿
With strong policy support, Shanghai emerging as the go-to place for top talent

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-12-13
Shanghai has developed several strategies to recruit global talent, intending to make the city a magnet for qualified workers.
Shanghai is always embracing professional talent from home and abroad. The professionals in various categories are improving the city’s competitiveness as a vigorous and creative international metropolis.

In recent years, the city has implemented a range of policies aimed at advancing talent development and attracting global talent, aiming to establish the city as a magnet for skilled individuals.

In 2023, Shanghai attracted 172,000 talent from home and abroad, representing a year-on-year increase of 12 percent. By the end of last year, Shanghai’s total talent pool had surpassed 6.75 million.

At present, the overall talent environment in Shanghai is pretty good, with steady economic growth, strong policy support, diversified employment opportunities, and broad career development platforms for talent.

ManpowerGroup said that the city’s comprehensive and effective policies, ranging from the talent settlement policy to talent apartments and housing subsidies, are greatly improving the talent’s sense of belonging and satisfaction in Shanghai.

“Shanghai’s comprehensive and effective policies range from the talent settlement policy that allows spouses and children to settle with them to talent apartments and housing subsidies, and all of them are greatly improving the talent’s sense of belonging and satisfaction,” said Cui Zhihui, executive director and chief executive officer of ManpowerGRC, a leading global workforce solutions company. “Meanwhile, the city has established a comprehensive talent service system and convenient service channels to provide all-round and multi-level service guarantees for talent.”

To stimulate the innovation and creativity of talent and promote the transformation and application of their scientific and technological achievements, Shanghai is also providing incentives such as startup funds for scientific research and rewards for achievements.

In the passing decades, ManpowerGroup has been deeply impressed by the vitality of China and Shanghai in the talent market.

With rapid economic growth and the continuous upgrading of industries, the talent market in Shanghai is becoming increasingly prosperous, and the demand for various professional talent is constantly emerging.

This not only provides a broad market space for their business but also prompts them to continuously optimize the services to meet the growing, diversified needs of enterprises and individuals.

ManpowerGroup has also witnessed the city’s tremendous progress in talent attraction and training.

In addition to a series of preferential policies designed to attract outstanding talent, Shanghai also attaches great importance to the cultivation and training of local talent.

These measures not only provide strong talent support for the economic development of Shanghai, but also offer more talent resources and service opportunities for human resources companies.

Cui also praises the city’s innovation and development in human resource management and services.

Significant progress in the city’s talent highland construction includes continuous optimization of talent policies, the strengthening of vocational skills training, the improvement of the employment service system, and a strong atmosphere of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Compared to developed regions abroad, Shanghai can leverage its well-established vocational education system to further enhance the attractiveness and competitiveness of its talent environment, thereby achieving a higher level of internationalization, according to Cui.

Shanghai’s competitive talent aggregation system to attract overseas professionals has significantly assisted Haleon in attracting and nurturing talent.

Haleon, a global leader in the consumer health sector, has achieved rapid growth in China. For around four decades, their products have served hundreds of millions of Chinese consumers.

Officials from Haleon have also witnessed Shanghai becoming a hub for global talent, which promotes the sustainable development and international competitiveness of the city.

They attributed Shanghai’s success in attracting talent to multiple reasons, including the city’s strong economic strength and high industrial level, open market, fair and transparent legal environment, high degree of internationalization, and obvious advantages in innovative talent policies, systems, and technology.

They added that Shanghai has implemented a more competitive talent aggregation system to attract overseas professionals. The policy measures have significantly assisted Haleon in attracting and nurturing talent.

For instance, Haleon chose to register in the Lingang Special Area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, which enables them to enjoy policy advantages such as the two-way cross-border RMB cash pooling business. It improves the company’s liquidity and management efficiency.

Zhonglanju, a talent apartment project designated for professionals in the cultural industry, was launched in February in Putuo District. A total of 150 rooms were introduced in the first batch of the project which is a joint initiative between the district and the local publicity authority. — IC

Shanghai has also comprehensively optimized its talent service system and launched efficient measures such as the “one-stop” services. High-level talent can handle matters such as housing and household registration without application. These services offer significant convenience to enterprises like Haleon, aiding them in attracting and retaining talent.

With a high degree of internationalization, Shanghai gathers numerous universities, research institutions, multinational corporations’ headquarters, and foreign-funded research and development centers. It also possesses a number of innovative platforms, such as large scientific facilities and national laboratories.

For many years in a row, foreign talent has selected Shanghai as the most attractive Chinese city. The number of foreigners working in Shanghai has reached 215,000, and the number of introduced foreign talent ranks first in China.

The city has implemented online pre-acceptance services for port visas to help visitors. Port visas are structured for efficiency.

The Exit-Entry Administration of the city’s Public Security Bureau accepts talent visa materials at the port visa reception window. For foreigners invited and hired for business exchanges, exhibitions, investment, and entrepreneurship, relevant ministries can use the online pre-application platform to speed permission applications.

Over 70 percent of port visas issued through online pre-acceptance are for individuals. Pudong New Area, for example, has just unveiled 34 initiatives to improve its services for international talent, making work, living, and entrepreneurship easier for professionals.

Pudong, the first district in China to grant the “Confirmation Letter for Foreign High-End Talent,” allows foreign professionals doing research, business, and academic visits to apply for multiple-entry visas with their families. The 10-year visa allows 180-day stays per visit.

The district expanded the Lingang free trade zone’s online visa system. Electronic visas and passports speed entry for foreigners. International entrepreneurs starting enterprises in the district can now apply for “Fast Track” permanent residency, which provides up to 14 days of free accommodation and up to 12 months of co-working space.

World-class healthcare and education are available for foreign talent in the district. The district has also opened a legal service station and a dedicated driving license application window for foreigners.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Pudong New Area
Pudong
﻿
