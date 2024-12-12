With strong policy support, Shanghai emerging as the go-to place for top talent

Shanghai has developed several strategies to recruit global talent, intending to make the city a magnet for qualified workers.

Shanghai is always embracing professional talent from home and abroad. The professionals in various categories are improving the city’s competitiveness as a vigorous and creative international metropolis. In recent years, the city has implemented a range of policies aimed at advancing talent development and attracting global talent, aiming to establish the city as a magnet for skilled individuals. In 2023, Shanghai attracted 172,000 talent from home and abroad, representing a year-on-year increase of 12 percent. By the end of last year, Shanghai’s total talent pool had surpassed 6.75 million. At present, the overall talent environment in Shanghai is pretty good, with steady economic growth, strong policy support, diversified employment opportunities, and broad career development platforms for talent.

“Shanghai’s comprehensive and effective policies range from the talent settlement policy that allows spouses and children to settle with them to talent apartments and housing subsidies, and all of them are greatly improving the talent’s sense of belonging and satisfaction,” said Cui Zhihui, executive director and chief executive officer of ManpowerGRC, a leading global workforce solutions company. “Meanwhile, the city has established a comprehensive talent service system and convenient service channels to provide all-round and multi-level service guarantees for talent.” To stimulate the innovation and creativity of talent and promote the transformation and application of their scientific and technological achievements, Shanghai is also providing incentives such as startup funds for scientific research and rewards for achievements. In the passing decades, ManpowerGroup has been deeply impressed by the vitality of China and Shanghai in the talent market. With rapid economic growth and the continuous upgrading of industries, the talent market in Shanghai is becoming increasingly prosperous, and the demand for various professional talent is constantly emerging. This not only provides a broad market space for their business but also prompts them to continuously optimize the services to meet the growing, diversified needs of enterprises and individuals. ManpowerGroup has also witnessed the city’s tremendous progress in talent attraction and training. In addition to a series of preferential policies designed to attract outstanding talent, Shanghai also attaches great importance to the cultivation and training of local talent. These measures not only provide strong talent support for the economic development of Shanghai, but also offer more talent resources and service opportunities for human resources companies. Cui also praises the city’s innovation and development in human resource management and services. Significant progress in the city’s talent highland construction includes continuous optimization of talent policies, the strengthening of vocational skills training, the improvement of the employment service system, and a strong atmosphere of entrepreneurship and innovation. Compared to developed regions abroad, Shanghai can leverage its well-established vocational education system to further enhance the attractiveness and competitiveness of its talent environment, thereby achieving a higher level of internationalization, according to Cui.

Haleon, a global leader in the consumer health sector, has achieved rapid growth in China. For around four decades, their products have served hundreds of millions of Chinese consumers. Officials from Haleon have also witnessed Shanghai becoming a hub for global talent, which promotes the sustainable development and international competitiveness of the city. They attributed Shanghai’s success in attracting talent to multiple reasons, including the city’s strong economic strength and high industrial level, open market, fair and transparent legal environment, high degree of internationalization, and obvious advantages in innovative talent policies, systems, and technology. They added that Shanghai has implemented a more competitive talent aggregation system to attract overseas professionals. The policy measures have significantly assisted Haleon in attracting and nurturing talent. For instance, Haleon chose to register in the Lingang Special Area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, which enables them to enjoy policy advantages such as the two-way cross-border RMB cash pooling business. It improves the company’s liquidity and management efficiency.