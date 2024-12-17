﻿
Biz / Economy

Walmart China partners with major food delivery company Meituan

Companies say they'll leverage their respective advantages in a number of significant areas to ensure customers across the country enjoy a more convenient shopping experience.
Walmart China has formed a strategic partnership with Meituan, China's biggest food delivery company.

Customers now can order items from all 300 plus Walmart stores in China online via the country's biggest food delivery platform Meituan with the goods delivered to their doorstep after the two announced a strategic partnership on Tuesday.

Both say they'll leverage their respective advantages in areas such as on-demand delivery, product portfolio, operations and digital customer management capabilities.

Walmart China said the cooperation is an effective supplement to its omnichannel blueprint, and that customers will enjoy a more convenient shopping experience.

Omnichannel transformation is one of its core strategies for store modification and it's e-commerce retail spending already makes up nearly half of total transaction size in China.

JD's on-demand delivery division still operates Walmart's Sam's Club delivery business, and Walmart's strategic collaboration with the e-commerce giant dates back to 2016 to drive online and offline retail development.

Walmart sold around US$3.7 billion worth of JD shares in August this year and said it plans to focus on its own operations in China.

