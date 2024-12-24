Amid a trend of consumer penny-pinching, retailers are reinventing themselves

The retail market got off to a sluggish start but ends the year with some promising signs of revitalization. Will the customer come first?

Dong Jun / SHINE

The recent news that veteran downtown retailer Parkson Shopping Center renewed its long-term lease with property owner Shanghai Jiuhai Industrial Co took many by surprise in a year when retailers have been struggling with sluggish sales and many shops have closed. Shanghai Nine Sea Parkson Plaza Co, an indirect subsidiary of the Malaysia-based department store operator Parkson Retail Group Ltd, announced it has signed a new 15-year lease for about 300 million yuan (US$41 million). The shopping center on Huaihai Road said plans to introduce a food bazaar, open late night pubs and entertainment venues, and bring in more trendy fashion brands in efforts to entice consumers. It's been a hard year for retailers. Retail sales in Shanghai in the first eight months of the year fell 3.3 percent. The "thrifty" mood has been blamed on a slump in the housing market, roll-on effects from earlier coronavirus shutdowns and weak consumer confidence about the state of the overall economy. Is it too early to be optimistic about a rebound? The picture is mixed. Retail sales in Shanghai in October rose 10 percent, but China sales nationwide in November missed analyst expectations with modest 3 percent growth from a year earlier, despite a big government push to encourage consumer spending. What is clear is that a restructuring of the retail market is underway, with changes in business models and premises. The watchword for retailers is adaptation. "Despite macroeconomic challenges, numerous brands are showing resilience by expanding and adapting to market changes," wrote James MacDonald, research chief for China at property firm Savills. "Key growth opportunities are emerging in niche subcategories, highlighting the resilience and potential within the sector."

Ti Gong

With many landlords showing flexibility in lease renewals and major urban renewal and commercial district remodeling projects underway, the groundwork is laid for a changing retail sector to enter new era of profitability. In July, the downtown Westgate Mall on Nanjing Road W closed, leaving many shoppers lamenting the loss of a prime shopping site well-known for its imported brands. The site, according to a local district planning blueprint, will be upgraded with the addition of six or seven new floors and expanded retail, commercial and leisure functions. While the churn of shops opening and closing in the city continues, retailers are becoming more inventive in attempts to boost foot traffic over the long run. New store openings are targeting niche consumer groups.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai Lady Fashion Department Store, which rebranded itself as Lady Huaihai in October, now offers not only lifestyle brands but also interior décor creativity and leisure activities that make the shopping experience more pleasurable. Will consumers take the bait? Roxy Lu, who works at a local pharmaceutical company, said a shop like Lady Huaihai would not be a routine destination for her. "I have little interest to show fancy installments and designer brands on my social media site," she said. "For me, it's convenient to shop at local stores around my home." Lu is the kind of consumer that retailers are keen to cultivate.

Ti Gong

Another project seeking to do that is the HAI550 mall that opened in August on Huaihai Road, which is sometimes likened to New York's Fifth Avenue. The site, which was a theater in the 1930s, a cinema in the 1950s and the world's first Barbie flagship store in 2009, has been repurposed. The eight-floor center is hailed as China's first sustainable lifestyle mall, with recycled materials used in its construction and also in many of the goods for sale. The mall has set aside designated exhibition space for pop-up vendors and short-term art projects. The aim is to attract young shoppers who care about the environment and who want to shop in a place of distinctive personality. The idea behind this and other similar transformations of traditional shopping is that physical retail space itself becomes an experience rather just a place to buy merchandise. According to Neo Huang, China head of retail at commercial property and management firm JLL, new leases in the retail sector have come predominantly "from affordable dining, sportswear, streetwear brands, local designers' brands, and collectible toys stores." JLL noted a shift towards more rational consumer behavior and brands that offer value for money. As the younger generation becomes the main consumer group, trendy fashion brands, sportswear and equipment, collectible toys and products related to popular animation, comics and games are expected to continue to gain popularity and drive store expansion. But physical amenities aside, many retailers are also rediscovering the value of the old industry mantra: The customer always comes first.

Ti Gong