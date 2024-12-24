﻿
Biz / Economy

China opposes US investigation into Chinese semiconductor industry: commerce ministry

Xinhua
  09:09 UTC+8, 2024-12-24       0
China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes the United States' Section 301 investigation into China's policies for the semiconductor industry.
Xinhua
  09:09 UTC+8, 2024-12-24       0

China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes the United States' Section 301 investigation into China's policies for the semiconductor industry, the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.

The investigation will disrupt and distort the global semiconductor industrial and supply chains, and harm the interests of US businesses and consumers, the ministry said.

The US side has provided substantial subsidies to its own chip industry through legislation such as the CHIPS and Science Act. It is also worth noting that US semiconductor companies account for approximately 50 percent of the global market.

In comparison, Chinese-made chips constitute just 1.3 percent of the US market share, and Chinese chip exports to the United States are significantly lower than imports from the United States, the ministry said, citing a recent report from the US Department of Commerce.

Calling on the United States to respect the facts and multilateral rules, and to cease its erroneous practices immediately, the ministry said that China will monitor the progress of the investigation closely and take all necessary measures to defend its own rights and interests resolutely.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     