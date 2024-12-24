Shanghai's rank among global financial centers goes from strength to strength

In the Global Power City Index, released this month by the Institute for Urban Strategies, Shanghai ranked 11th of 48 cities. The survey evaluates major cities of the world on their "magnetism" in attracting people, capital and companies from around the world.

The rankings don't surprise Patrick Liu, Asia Pacific president of Neuberger Berman, a New York-based investment management firm that entered the Chinese market in 2008 and had assets under management of more than US$500 billion at the end of September.

When foreign financial institutions come to China or East Asia to expand their businesses, their first stop is Shanghai, he said.

"Without financial liberalization measures, none of us would have been able to come, much less the expansion of our business in China," Liu said.

Neuberger Berman has been licensed in China as a wholly foreign-owned public equity fund.

"China is the most important strategic market for Neuberger Berman," Liu said. "We have increased registered capital for four consecutive times since its establishment here."

He added, "I think there are two main characteristics of an international financial center: It has to be a first choice for international financial institutions to expand their business; secondly, it has to cultivate competitive financial institutions that can go overseas. At present, Shanghai has already achieved the first point, which is by no means an easy job."