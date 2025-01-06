﻿
Biz / Economy

China calls for safeguarding WTO-centered multilateral trade system

Xinhua
  20:42 UTC+8, 2025-01-06       0
China will continue to work with the rest of the world to safeguard the multilateral trade system with the World Trade Organization at its core.
Xinhua
  20:42 UTC+8, 2025-01-06       0

China will continue to work with the rest of the world to safeguard the multilateral trade system with the World Trade Organization at its core, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

China will continue to honor its commitments made at its accession to the WTO, promote global trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and deliver more benefit to the world, Guo told a press briefing in response to a question related to the 30th anniversary of the WTO's founding.

Through providing an open, stable and predictable institutional environment, the WTO has ensured that global trade is conducted in an overall steady and orderly manner, and enhanced trade and economic cooperation between members, he said.

The WTO has supported developing economies in participating in and benefiting from economic globalization, and made important contribution to improving the well-being of people of various countries and promoting sustainable development, he added.

Stressing that free trade is an essential condition for world economy to grow, the spokesperson said the ultimate goal of free trade is to achieve mutually beneficial result and common development.

"Engaging in protectionism and building 'small yard, high fence' seriously disrupts the global industrial and supply chains and harms the common and long-term interests of all countries," he said. Enditem

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     