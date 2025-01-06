China calls for safeguarding WTO-centered multilateral trade system

China will continue to work with the rest of the world to safeguard the multilateral trade system with the World Trade Organization at its core, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

China will continue to honor its commitments made at its accession to the WTO, promote global trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and deliver more benefit to the world, Guo told a press briefing in response to a question related to the 30th anniversary of the WTO's founding.

Through providing an open, stable and predictable institutional environment, the WTO has ensured that global trade is conducted in an overall steady and orderly manner, and enhanced trade and economic cooperation between members, he said.

The WTO has supported developing economies in participating in and benefiting from economic globalization, and made important contribution to improving the well-being of people of various countries and promoting sustainable development, he added.

Stressing that free trade is an essential condition for world economy to grow, the spokesperson said the ultimate goal of free trade is to achieve mutually beneficial result and common development.

"Engaging in protectionism and building 'small yard, high fence' seriously disrupts the global industrial and supply chains and harms the common and long-term interests of all countries," he said. Enditem