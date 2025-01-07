﻿
Biz / Economy

China's patent-intensive sectors contributed 13 percent of GDP in 2023

Xinhua
  21:17 UTC+8, 2025-01-07       0
The added value of China's patent-intensive industries was 16.87 trillion yuan (about 2.35 trillion US dollars) in 2023, contributing 13.04 percent of the country's GDP.
Xinhua
  21:17 UTC+8, 2025-01-07       0

The added value of China's patent-intensive industries was 16.87 trillion yuan (about 2.35 trillion US dollars) in 2023, contributing 13.04 percent of the country's GDP, an increase of 0.44 percentage points from the previous year, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) said on Tuesday.

In 2023, China became the first country in the world to have more than 4 million valid invention patents. Last year, that number reached 4.756 million, and China's numbers of international patent, trademark and design applications ranked among the highest in the world.

The CNIPA also highlighted that China's number of valid invention patents in strategic emerging industries climbed to 1.349 million last year, up 15.7 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     