He Lifeng, Yellen hold virtual talks, agreeing to manage differences during transition period

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Tuesday held talks via video link with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, with both sides agreeing to maintain communication, manage differences and continue stabilization of China-US economic relations during the political transition period in the US

The two lead persons for China-US economic and trade affairs reviewed the experience of China-US economic exchanges and cooperation in recent years and spoke highly of the important role of China-US economic and financial working groups and other dialogue mechanisms in implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state.

The Chinese side expressed concern over US economic and trade restrictions on China — in particular clarifying China's position concerning the recent trade investigation initiated by the US side.

The video call was candid, in-depth and constructive, and both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining communication.