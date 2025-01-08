China expands scope of consumer trade-ins for home appliances

China will expand the scope of home appliance trade-ins this year to 12 categories from the eight included last year, the vice head of the country's state planner said on Wednesday.

Consumers will get subsidies equivalent up to 20 percent of the sales price per one new home appliance this year, said Zhao Chenxin, vice head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Support will also continue for the purchase of residential furnishings and the trade-in of electric bicycles, Zhao said.

According to the document issued by the NDRC and the finance ministry on Wednesday, microwave ovens, water purifiers, dish-washing machines and rice cookers will be included in the trade-in scheme for home appliances.