Biz / Economy

China's factory-gate price decline narrows in December

Xinhua
  13:23 UTC+8, 2025-01-09       0
China's producer prices showed signs of improvement in December, with the rate of decline slowing, while consumer inflation edged up slightly in 2024.
Xinhua
  13:23 UTC+8, 2025-01-09       0

China's producer prices showed signs of improvement in December, with the rate of decline slowing, while consumer inflation edged up slightly in 2024, indicating stabilization in the world's second-largest economy.

According to data released Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics , China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, fell 2.3 percent year on year in December, narrowing from November's 2.5 percent decline.

For the full year of 2024, the PPI declined 2.2 percent, as against the 3-percent drop in 2023.

NBS statistician Dong Lijuan attributed the PPI drop to factors including seasonal production slowdowns in some industries and the impact of fluctuating international commodity prices.

Key industries contributing to the PPI decline included petroleum, coal and other fuels processing, which fell 8.7 percent year on year, and oil and natural gas extraction, down 6.2 percent. However, these sectors, along with several others, showed narrowing declines compared to the previous month.

China's industrial sector is showing signs of improvement despite downward pressure from international commodity prices and domestic industry-specific challenges, Fu Linghui, spokesperson for the NBS, said in December.

Fu noted that newly-introduced macro policy measures are starting to take effect, with some sectors experiencing price stabilization. This trend could pave the way for better business conditions for enterprises.

China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.2 percent year on year in 2024, according to the NBS.

In December alone, the CPI edged up 0.1 percent from a year ago. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.4 percent from a year ago last month, up from 0.3 percent in November.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     