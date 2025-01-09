Burgers you can't eat? Fast-food chains tap "kidult" marketing to woo consumers

"McDonald's always makes me feel young no matter how old I grow," Liu Yuxuan, who eats three meals a week at the fast-food outlet, posted on the lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu (Red).

She's not exactly old in her early 20s, but she is representative of the target of the marketing trend being embraced by the fastfood industry in China.

The goal is to appeal to the "inner child" of consumers. It's called "kidult" marketing, and it appeared several years ago with the popularity of blind box toys.

McDonald's toy promotions have been proven highly successful, like the limited edition McTalkie, walkie-talkie gizmos encased in facsimiles of boxes of fries or McNuggets that were released last year and sold out quickly.

A time-limited offering of McDonald's Hamburger Store – which sells plush toys, no burgers – is part of a strategy to grow in tandem with the youth culture.

At the store, cashiers ask each customer whether they need additional sauces or pickles before carefully wrapping a toy burger in a paper bag reminiscent of McDonald's meals.

Welcome to the world of coffee you can't drink and hamburgers you can't eat.

British-based toymaker Jellycat proved just how successful this marketing ploy can be when it opened its Jellycat pop-up cafe in the Jing'an Kerry Center last September, with adults lining up to buy facsimiles of teapots, cups of latte and baked goods.

At the checkout, cashiers carefully wrapped teapot plush toys in paper and put them in bad, advising customers to be careful on the way home lest the "teapots" break.