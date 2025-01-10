Biz / Economy

China, UK to hold 11th economic, financial dialogue

Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2025-01-10       0
The 11th China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue will be held on January 11 in Beijing as agreed between the two sides, which will be the first time since 2019.
Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2025-01-10       0

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced on Friday that the 11th China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue will be held on January 11 in Beijing as agreed between the two sides, which will be the first time since 2019.

The dialogue will be co-chaired by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, serving as the lead persons of the Dialogue, Guo said.

"The resumption of economic and financial dialogue between China and the UK aims to implement the important consensus reached by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Keir Starmer," said Guo.

Guo told a regular press briefing that the high-level dialogue mechanism, established in 2008, is an important platform for dialogue and cooperation on strategic, overall, and long-term major issues in the economic and financial fields.

During the 11th dialogue, the two sides will discuss macroeconomic policies and economic globalization, trade and investment, industrial cooperation, financial market development, financial regulatory cooperation, and more, said the spokesperson.

Noting that strengthened economic and financial exchanges and cooperation between China and the UK, as major economies and financial powers in the world, is in line with the interests of both countries and the expectations of all walks of life. Guo said it is of great significance to the promotion of economic growth and green development of the two countries, and will also add certainty and inject new impetus into world economic growth.

"We look forward to the two sides exploring the potential of cooperation through this dialogue and promoting China-UK economic and financial cooperation to achieve more pragmatic results," Guo said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     