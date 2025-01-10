China, UK to hold 11th economic, financial dialogue

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced on Friday that the 11th China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue will be held on January 11 in Beijing as agreed between the two sides, which will be the first time since 2019.

The dialogue will be co-chaired by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, serving as the lead persons of the Dialogue, Guo said.

"The resumption of economic and financial dialogue between China and the UK aims to implement the important consensus reached by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Keir Starmer," said Guo.

Guo told a regular press briefing that the high-level dialogue mechanism, established in 2008, is an important platform for dialogue and cooperation on strategic, overall, and long-term major issues in the economic and financial fields.

During the 11th dialogue, the two sides will discuss macroeconomic policies and economic globalization, trade and investment, industrial cooperation, financial market development, financial regulatory cooperation, and more, said the spokesperson.

Noting that strengthened economic and financial exchanges and cooperation between China and the UK, as major economies and financial powers in the world, is in line with the interests of both countries and the expectations of all walks of life. Guo said it is of great significance to the promotion of economic growth and green development of the two countries, and will also add certainty and inject new impetus into world economic growth.

"We look forward to the two sides exploring the potential of cooperation through this dialogue and promoting China-UK economic and financial cooperation to achieve more pragmatic results," Guo said.