Cross-border e-commerce development should be prioritized

Cross-border e-commerce, with growing weight in international trade, has helped China's foreign trade and needs further development, a CPPCC Shanghai Committee deputy said.

Sun Lixing, also a researcher at the Institute of World Economy at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, emphasized the significance of improving cross-border e-commerce.

"Cross-border e-commerce exports should gradually shift from low value-added commodities to high-value-added and high-technology ones for the long run," said Sun.

Silk Road e-commerce, a new economic cooperation platform under the Belt and Road Initiative, has increased two-way trade between China and BRI countries.

"Shanghai, for example, is taking the lead nationwide by creating a cooperation pilot zone for Silk Road e-commerce, improving the systematic opening-up, and benefiting enterprises," Sun said.

He saw that several nations are reducing tax incentives due to China's huge cross-border e-commerce growth.

"Shanghai has to withstand the risks, as it has a high degree of external dependence, but it should also dare to transform in the foreign trade industry by cultivating new growth points," Sun said.

He urged Shanghai to prioritize cross-border e-commerce, overseas warehouses, and international free trade zones.