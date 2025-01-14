Authorities to impose limits on sports membership fees and cards

The local finance regulator, commerce bureau and sports authorities are setting an upper limit on consumers' prepaid cards or membership fees at sports training clubs, private tutor clubs and other types of gyms.

One-time prepaid membership fees from a single customer will be set at 5,000 yuan (US$680) with a contract validity period not exceeding 24 months.

A supervisory plan for prepaid consumption at Shanghai's sport venues and gym businesses was unveiled on Tuesday and will come into effect on March 1, and be valid through the end of December in 2026.