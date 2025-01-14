Authorities to impose limits on sports membership fees and cards
The local finance regulator, commerce bureau and sports authorities are setting an upper limit on consumers' prepaid cards or membership fees at sports training clubs, private tutor clubs and other types of gyms.
One-time prepaid membership fees from a single customer will be set at 5,000 yuan (US$680) with a contract validity period not exceeding 24 months.
A supervisory plan for prepaid consumption at Shanghai's sport venues and gym businesses was unveiled on Tuesday and will come into effect on March 1, and be valid through the end of December in 2026.
The new rules released by authorities including the Shanghai Sports Bureau, Shanghai Commerce Commission, Shanghai Culture and Tourism Bureau, the Shanghai branch of the People's Bank of China, and Shanghai Bureau of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, marks the city's latest efforts aimed at regulating business operations to safeguard the interests of consumers as well as business owners.
Prepaid contracts for group lessons, private tutor lessons and swimming instruction sessions shall be limited to a total of 20,000 yuan and 60 lessons.
For a single customer, sports venues or gym operators shall not charge more than 20,000 yuan in all forms of membership charges combined.
Sports training clubs are also required to show their lease contract with the site where they operate, and the service charges for each separate item.