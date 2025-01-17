Biz / Economy

Number of foreign-invested firms in China up 9.9 pct in 2024

Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2025-01-17
A total of 59,080 new foreign-invested firms were established across China in 2024, an increase of 9.9 percent year on year, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.
Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2025-01-17       0

In 2024, foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland in actual use totaled 826.25 billion yuan (114.76 billion US dollars), down 27.1 percent year on year.

In terms of sectors, FDI inflows hit 221.21 billion yuan in the manufacturing sector and 584.56 billion yuan in the service sector.

The high-tech manufacturing sector attracted 96.29 billion yuan, 11.7 percent of the total FDI inflows.

FDI inflows soared 98.7 percent year on year in the medical equipment and instrument manufacturing sector, 40.8 percent in the professional technical services sector and 21.9 percent in the computer and office equipment manufacturing sector.

In terms of source countries, FDI from Spain shot up 130.8 percent year on year, FDI from Singapore rose 10.8 percent and that from Germany expanded 2.2 percent.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
