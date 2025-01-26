Biz / Economy

China to promote high-quality development of index investment in capital market

Xinhua
  21:30 UTC+8, 2025-01-26       0
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Sunday released an action plan to promote the high-quality development of index investment in the Chinese capital market.
According to the plan, the country will significantly increase the scale and proportion of index investment in the capital market while fostering a new development pattern for the public funds industry, where active and passive investment strategies develop in a coordinated manner and provide mutual reinforcement.

China will also strengthen the asset allocation function of index funds, steadily enhance long-term returns for investors, and streamline the market entry of medium and long-term capital to build an ecosystem featuring long-term capital and long-term investment.

The two-way opening-up of index investment will be promoted steadily, according to the document. China will expand the institutional opening-up of index products, improve the exchange-traded fund (ETF) connectivity mechanism, and attract foreign capital to participate in China's A-share market through index investment.

The CSRC has pledged to coordinate the efforts of various units and departments to optimize specific institutional arrangements, continue to spur the vitality of market institutions, and strengthen regulation and risk prevention efforts.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
