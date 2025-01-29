Biz / Economy

Stong China demands boost Australian wine export value

Xinhua
  20:06 UTC+8, 2025-01-29       0
The increase of the Australian wine export value by more than one-third was a result of high levels of shipments to the Chinese mainland between April and December 2024.
Xinhua
  20:06 UTC+8, 2025-01-29       0

The increase of the Australian wine export value by more than one-third was a result of high levels of shipments to the Chinese mainland between April and December 2024, while other markets declined, an industry report said on Wednesday.

In the nine months, 83 million liters of wine, worth 902 million Australian dollars (US$561.7 million), have been exported to the Chinese mainland, after import tariffs on Australian bottled wine were removed at the end of March 2024, according to a release of Wine Australia, a government statutory corporation that promotes and regulates the Australian wine industry, on Wednesday.

In the 12 months ended December 2024, Australian wine exports increased by 34 percent in value to 2.55 billion Australian dollars, the highest value since June 2021, Wine Australia said.

However, global alcohol consumption is facing numerous headwinds. In many established wine markets, consumption is declining due to health and wellness concerns and the rising cost of living, which has contributed to a global oversupply of wine and increased competition in already strained supply chains, it said.

Regarding wine style and varieties, the increase in exports to the Chinese mainland has impacted red wine's share of exports as 93 percent of exports to China are red in color, the release said.

As a result of the growth in exports to the Chinese mainland, the Northeast Asian region grew by 181 percent in value to 1.18 billion Australian dollars, which was a 46 percent value share, it said, adding Australian wine exporters shipped wine to 119 destinations in the year ended December 2024, up from 112 in the previous year.

Europe and North America declined by 4 percent and 5 percent respectively during this period, with each region representing around 20 percent of export value, statistics show.

The top destinations of Australian wine export by value were the Chinese mainland, Britain, the United States, China's Hong Kong, and Canada, while the top five destinations by volume were Britain, the United States, the Chinese mainland, Canada and New Zealand, it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     