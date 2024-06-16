﻿
News / In Focus

Guard rails and fencing invoke city's artistic and cultural character

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:48 UTC+8, 2024-06-18       0
From colorful flower boxes to nostalgic bamboo fencing, Shanghai's rich heritage is preserved in designs that enhance the city's beauty.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:48 UTC+8, 2024-06-18       0
Guard rails and fencing invoke city's artistic and cultural character
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Foreign visitors walk past ornamental flower boxes on the Bund.

In Shanghai, even the simplest structures tell a story. Just take a look at guard rails and unique fencing around the city.

Whether lining the historic Bund or encircling ancient villas, these structures are more than mere barriers. They are symbols of the city's past and present.

The Bund is adorned with round flower boxes that add an ornamental touch of iconic landmarks such as the Oriental TV Pearl Tower, Shanghai Tower and Jin Mao Tower.

Guard rails and fencing invoke city's artistic and cultural character
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Tourists pose near the wooden flower boxes at the Bund.

During the Shanghai Flower Show in April, the railings along the West Bund waterfront in Xuhui were transformed into a 1.3-kilometer "flower fence," adorned with pots of roses and crabapple blossoms in pink, red and orange.

In the Hengshan-Fuxing Road Historical Reservation Zone, bamboo fences surround many of the area's historical villas. The use of bamboo, a material deeply rooted in Chinese culture, emphasizes environmental harmony.

The fences, known locally as qiang li ba (戗篱笆), are designed to prevent theft and reinforce the walls of old houses, a practice dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). They preserve the historical essence of the area while offering privacy and protection.

Guard rails and fencing invoke city's artistic and cultural character
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A worker installs a traditional bamboo fence around a historical villa in the Hengshan-Fuxing Road Historical Reservation Zone.

Photographer King Ying from Hong Kong captures the nostalgic beauty of these bamboo fences. She has posted photos on her account on the lifestyle platform Red, garnering hundreds of comments.

"Walking past these bamboo-woven fences, one can't help but feel a sense of time travel," she told Shanghai Daily. "They add a unique charm to the grand old houses, making you feel like you're in another era."

Yangpu District, once the industrial heart of Shanghai, retains its historical character through the design of its riverside fences.

Visitors walking along the riverside there may notice the "rusty" look of guard rails, giving an industrial vibe that complements the surrounding architecture.

Sun Zhiwei, a member of the design team for the riverside fences, said achieving this vintage look required applying five layers of paint to each rail.

"Using a single layer felt fake, while multiple layers look like real rust on metal, but the fencing is actually constructed of timber," Sun explained.

Guard rails and fencing invoke city's artistic and cultural character
Ti Gong

The railings along the Yangpu riverside are crafted from Canadian maple, a timber historically used in shipbuilding at the former Shanghai Shipyard.

Qian Liang, deputy Party secretary of Shanghai Yangpu Riverside Investment & Development Co, said that the section of the Yangpu Riverside near the former Shanghai Shipyard uses Canadian maple for the railings.

This timber, historically used in shipbuilding at Shanghai Shipyard, is waterproof and moisture-resistant. It undergoes regular maintenance, Qian told Shanghai Daily.

"It is really amazing," said Malik Zafar, a journalist from Pakistan who was touring the Yangpu riverside. "The material, the wood they used, is really impressive and very strong."

The riverside areas of Suzhou Creek also feature well-designed railings that prioritize both comfort and safety.

The fences' sloped design allows people to lean into the scenery without safety concerns. They also prevent people from sitting on them.

The history of Shanghai's most famous "fence" dates back about half a century.

Guard rails and fencing invoke city's artistic and cultural character
Ti Gong
Guard rails and fencing invoke city's artistic and cultural character
Ti Gong

The former "Lover's Wall" on the Bund

The "Lover's Wall," a famous romantic spot, was originally constructed as a flood barrier. In the 1970s and 1980s, its ambience and views were a magnet for young couples to meet and exchange sweet nothings.

Shanghai has about 700 kilometers of road dividers and rails and fences alongside roads and waterways, according to the city's transport commission.

The city government recently solicited public suggestions on the design of fences in the middle of roads, with an eye toward enhancing their aesthetics and functionality.

Some local high school students have been among the contributors.

Guard rails and fencing invoke city's artistic and cultural character
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Foreign visitors pose along iron fencing along the Suzhou Creek in Jing'an District.

Dong Siqi, a high school student, proposed a design using anti-corrosive timber, highlighting its environmental benefits and natural appeal.

"Wooden fences give a sense of warmth and are more in tune with nature," Dong said.

Another student, Mao Chenyue, incorporated elements of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower into her design, using blue and white colors.

"This design helps visitors immediately recognize the unique characteristics of Shanghai," she noted.

Shanghai's approach to designing guard rails and fencing reflects a broader urban-planning philosophy that focuses on cultural heritage and quality of life in the city, said an official with the transport commission.

Whether it's the floral artistry of the Bund or the ergonomic design of riverside barriers, each element plays a role in making Shanghai's urban landscape unique and engaging, he added.

Guard rails and fencing invoke city's artistic and cultural character
Imaginechina

A dog walker strolls by an illuminated floodwall along Suzhou Creek.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Mao Tower
Yangpu
Xuhui
Fuxing Road
Jinmao Tower
Oriental Pearl TV Tower
Shanghai Tower
The Bund
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     