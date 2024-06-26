What's that putrid smell in classrooms? A risky lark called 'stinky water'

Spittle, cockroaches, stinky tofu juice, starch, leg hair. Students are mixing repulsive cocktails of ingredients, left to ferment in bottles until they explode and spray noxious liquid onto classrooms.

So-called "stinky water" antics are sweeping schools across China, and the trend has some school officials and psychologists worried.

The ingredients can be everyday items, including ink, disinfectants, insecticides, food waste and even dead insects or small animals.

The ingredients are listed on the side of a bottle. Students bring their bottles to school and compete to see whose concoction is the most putrid.

For many students, these unauthorized chemical experiments are exciting.

"It's like a science project," said an elementary school student surnamed Lan from Shanghai. "We see who can make the most horrifying, destructive concoction."

However, these shenanigans can have unintended consequences.

"One bottle exploded in our classroom," a local student posted on the social media platform Red. "The smell was so bad that several classmates vomited."

Social media platforms have fueled the trend, with videos and posts detailing the ingredients and processes for making "stinky water" going viral.

A popular online recipe for stinky water includes two eggs, one bottle of essence of rose, two black pen refills, three spiders, a few flies and two cockroaches – all fermented for one month.

"I saw it online and wanted to try it myself," Lan told Shanghai Daily. "It looked interesting and different."