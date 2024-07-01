Community chief transforms neighborhood with innovations

Lei Guoxing, the Party secretary of Anqiu Residential Area in Hongkou District, is spearheading a series of innovative community transformations.

Her efforts have led to the creation of a 25-square-meter public reception room for all residents and a smart garbage station, enhancing the quality of life for residents.

The "One-Meter Reception Room" was created from a deteriorating lounge on the ground floor of the Ruihongxincheng community.

Previously plagued by a leaking ceiling, poor lighting and low usage, the space underwent a significant facelift under Lei's guidance. She collaborated with young designers living in the community and other residents to redesign the area.

"We wanted this space to be the first meter where our services meet the residents, where neighbors can discuss, interact and solve problems together," Lei said.

The renovated lounge features sofas, tables, chairs and a bookshelf. It serves as a hub where neighbors can chat, play games, and hold community meetings.

The space also includes practical amenities such as storage for sports equipment and common items including disinfectants and pet waste bags.

"The room has become our second living room," said a resident surnamed Wang. "It's a place where I can relax, read a book, or have a cup of coffee with my neighbors."

The room also serves an educational purpose. Displays in the lounge showcase the history of the Jiaxing Road Subdistrict.

It highlights its evolution from Hongzhen Old Street, once the city's last remaining shantytown, to the new Ruihongxincheng, an upmarket residential complex with historical photos and introductions.

One of Lei's most significant initiatives is the transformation of waste management in the community.