Community chief transforms neighborhood with innovations
Lei Guoxing, the Party secretary of Anqiu Residential Area in Hongkou District, is spearheading a series of innovative community transformations.
Her efforts have led to the creation of a 25-square-meter public reception room for all residents and a smart garbage station, enhancing the quality of life for residents.
The "One-Meter Reception Room" was created from a deteriorating lounge on the ground floor of the Ruihongxincheng community.
Previously plagued by a leaking ceiling, poor lighting and low usage, the space underwent a significant facelift under Lei's guidance. She collaborated with young designers living in the community and other residents to redesign the area.
"We wanted this space to be the first meter where our services meet the residents, where neighbors can discuss, interact and solve problems together," Lei said.
The renovated lounge features sofas, tables, chairs and a bookshelf. It serves as a hub where neighbors can chat, play games, and hold community meetings.
The space also includes practical amenities such as storage for sports equipment and common items including disinfectants and pet waste bags.
"The room has become our second living room," said a resident surnamed Wang. "It's a place where I can relax, read a book, or have a cup of coffee with my neighbors."
The room also serves an educational purpose. Displays in the lounge showcase the history of the Jiaxing Road Subdistrict.
It highlights its evolution from Hongzhen Old Street, once the city's last remaining shantytown, to the new Ruihongxincheng, an upmarket residential complex with historical photos and introductions.
One of Lei's most significant initiatives is the transformation of waste management in the community.
Home to nearly 1,760 households, the area faced challenges with its temporary garbage bins, which often became eyesores and emitted unpleasant odors.
Young residents proposed the idea of a smart, eco-friendly garbage station. Lei and her team then embraced the suggestion and involved the community in the design process.
The new station includes solar panels, recycling exchange points and child-friendly handwashing stations.
"The new garbage station was designed to be both high-tech and practical," said Chang Qi, a young architect who voluntarily participated in the project.
"It's not just about disposing of waste. It's about educating the community and making our living environment better," he explained.
The smart station sorts recyclables into five categories and operates 24/7. The comprehensive approach to waste management has significantly reduced odors.
The station also includes a small leisure area with benches made from recycled materials and a low-carbon education corner.
"The smart garbage station is a model of sustainable living," said Lei. "It shows that we can combine advanced technology with everyday practicality to improve our community."
When Lei arrived in the community in January 2022, she found residents were not engaged with local governance.
To bridge this gap, she began by addressing their primary concerns, starting with waste management.
"Residents had many complaints about the garbage points," Lei recalled. "By solving this issue, we showed them that their voices matter and that we can make real changes together."
Lei's approach of frequent visits and open communication has built trust among residents.
She now has over 3,000 residents in her phone contacts and manages 17 community groups. The network has enabled her to mobilize volunteers and foster a culture of active participation.
"Lei is always ready to listen and act," said Chen Li, a local volunteer. "Her dedication inspires us to get involved and contribute to our community."
Lei's initiatives extend beyond waste management and communal spaces. She has also led projects to upgrade the community basketball court, design an immersive office space, and enhance local garden landscapes. These projects were driven by residents, with Lei facilitating their ideas and efforts.
"I see myself as a bridge," Lei said. "My role is to connect residents with the resources and support they need to realize their ideas and improve our community."
Lei's innovative and inclusive approach to community management has transformed the Anqiu Community into a model of smart, sustainable living, said Hua Mengzhou, deputy director of the Jiaxing Road Subdistrict.
Her efforts demonstrate the power of community involvement in achieving effective local governance, Hua said.