Universities are going all out to distinguish themselves as they give students the positive news that they have been accepted for academic careers.

Ti Gong

Chinese universities are introducing very creative admission letters for their incoming students to tout their unique identities and cultures. Gone are the days when these pivotal documents – the result of long, hard work by students – were mere congratulatory notes and signature on a standard letterhead. Shanghai Jiao Tong University this year installed a gear dial lock on an admission letter box. The lock's combination "1896 to 2024" signifies the university's long history, from its founding to the start of a new journey for this year's student intake. Fudan University's letters use envelopes featuring fabric made with a Shanxi Province traditional Lu silk-weaving technique that has been honored as a UN-listed cultural heritage The blue cover is adorned with different dragon and phoenix patterns, making each letter sui generis to reflect Fudan's philosophy that every student is unique. Zhejiang Sci-Tech University, known for its silk technology, also integrates traditional silk and textile culture into its admission letters. The thin letter incorporates three heritage-listed techniques, such as Su embroidery. Students' names are hand-embroidered by masters of the art.

Ti Gong

Renmin University of China's admission package includes commemorative badges of the university's historical emblems and a 3D bookend that features four scenes depicting the university's legacy. Shanghai University of Sports takes a similar approach. It offers a letter featuring a 3D model of the campus's iconic Green Tile Building to encourage new students to embrace the university's educational philosophy and vibrant community. The building, originally the Shanghai government building, was built in 1933. Designed by architect Dong Dayou (1899-1973), the neoclassical structure was an innovative and distinctive design that captivated the public at the time. Each new student at Harbin Institute of Technology receives a book-shaped box to be opened by a symbolic "golden" key that represents the opening of doors to the universe and the future. The key is made from the high-performance titanium alloy used in spacecraft components, known as "space metal" and "future metal." The key is crafted through 3D printing and polishing, with a surface coating applied using techniques from space-station docking.

Ti Gong

Historically, admission letters were straightforward and often reflected the times. In the early 20th century, universities like Harvard and Oxford sent out typewritten letters devoid of any embellishments. In 1909, Beijing Railway Management School (now Beijing Jiaotong University) published its admissions list in newspapers. Letters in the 1920s from China's Northwest University were handwritten and modest, reflecting the communication style of the time. In 1937, Shanghai Jiao Tong University addressed students as "君" (gentleman), while in the 1950s, universities like West China Union University sent typewritten letters, emphasizing simplicity amid hard economic conditions. By the 1970s, admission letters included Chairman Mao's quotes, reflecting the political atmosphere.

Ti Gong

As technology advances, the possibilities for admission letters continue to expand. Augmented and virtual reality are poised to further revolutionize the way universities connect with prospective students. Imagine receiving an admission letter that, when viewed through a smartphone app, brings the university campus to life, allowing students to virtually explore their future classrooms and dormitories. In the United States, Stanford University's admission package includes virtual reality glass offering a virtual tour of the campus. In Europe, the University of St Andrews in Scotland, one of the oldest universities in the world, offers a link on the well-designed envelope of admission letters to a virtual reality tour of the historic campus.

Ti Gong

Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications incorporated augmented reality technology in its 2024 admission letters. Scanning a QR code on the letter activates a virtual tour of the university. Admission letters are also becoming more eco-friendly. Beijing University of Chemical Technology uses a carbon fiber composite material to create its admission letters. These ultra-thin, 0.2-millimeter thick letters change color under sunlight, meant to symbolize the blend of arts and sciences. The material is often used in national defense projects. Jiamusi University in China's northeast Heilongjiang Province draws inspiration for its letters from the city flower, the apricot blossom, to create pearl brooches included with its admission letters. The ornamental pins cast students as the "pearls" of the university, cherished and nurtured by educators. The admission letter comes in a red brick-style box, symbolizing the students' future roles as foundational innovators wherever they are needed in the country. Shanghai University's letter includes a model boat kit and a collection of university-themed accessories, reflecting the institution's rich cultural heritage and commitment to nurturing curiosity and resilience. Shanghai New York University's 2024 admission letters feature the school's signature violet color and the emblem of a white magnolia, Shanghai's official flower. It says: "Congratulations to the new NYU Shanghai students. You're in!"

Ti Gong

Ti Gong