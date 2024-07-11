Watch the birdie! Badminton players balk at soaring shuttlecocks prices

In the sizzling summer heat, there's a chill permeating the sport of badminton. The cost of shuttlecocks keeps soaring.

Beginning this month, major sports equipment firms like Japan's Yonex and Victor from China's Taiwan have announced further price updates, with average increases of more than 30 percent in just six months.

Take for example the Yonex's high-end Aerosensa 05 shuttlecock. The price is going up from 210 yuan (US$29) for a tube of 12 shuttlecocks to 225 yuan, and then to 275 yuan.

Ru Feng, who started playing badminton four years ago, said he prefers the Victor Gold No. 3 shuttlecock, though he is finding rising prices prohibitive. The price of one Victor tube has jumped from 71.1 yuan last November to 132 yuan this July.

"As a non-durable item, I need to use shuttlecocks every day," said Ru, figuring that the two hours a day he practices will cost him three shuttlecocks plus the 24 yuan charge for the court – or about 48 yuan a day – in addition to uniform and racquet costs.

Ru's frustration is shared by Li Yilin, another player. With the price of his favorite shuttlecocks going up from 99 yuan in early 2022 to 140 yuan today, he said he was forced to buy a cheaper brand. Still, he's puzzled what accounts for a 30 percent price hike in just six months.