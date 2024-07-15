Brazilian lecturer says university study in Shanghai 'changed everything'

Having lived in Shanghai for five years and now married to a Chinese man, Brazilian university lecturer Victoria Almeida loves her eager students and her Shanghai life.

To Victoria Almeida from Brazil, coming to China to live seemed predestined when she was very young. A lecturer at Shanghai International Studies University teaching Portuguese and Brazilian culture, Almeida has started a family with a Chinese man and, after five years in Shanghai, her parents thought she was "different." "I didn't feel the changes during this process because it was like a little by little. But when my parents visited me last December, they looked at me and said, 'you're so different,'" she said. "They said that I talked in a different way, gestured in a different way, and even ate in a different way. And they think these are very positive changes."

Ti Gong

Almeida remembers that when she was young, her father was an engineer working in Asia, firstly in Taiwan and then in some cities on the Chinese mainland. He often brought back presents to Brazil from where he worked, as well as many stories. Probably inspired by her father's experiences, Almeida started studying China in her sophomore year, and she found China an interesting topic to research. Her undergraduate thesis was about the new China's impact on the world, especially because of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She kept researching for a master's degree, during which she stayed in Shanghai for a month at Fudan University. "In Brazil, when you studied about China, you're in your room reading books, mostly written by American or British authors, many translated only in English but not Portuguese," she said. "That vision is very limited, and when I came here to Fudan and had classes with Chinese professors, seeing the country with my own eyes changed everything. I decided back then that if I had a chance I would be back." Almeida began to save for a China trip after she returned to Brazil to finish her master's degree and, in 2019, she came back to China. She said she had not expected how much she would enjoy living in Shanghai, and she never left. "As a teenager I lived in Curitiba, which is not a big city, a bit like the small city where my husband was born," she said. "And then I lived in the capital Brasilia, which is considered a big city but I was still shocked when I visited Shanghai for the first time, and I was like 'How can the city be this big and have so many people?' "And then after I tried to understand everything I encountered, I started to realize that life in China is not what we see on Western media. It's quite amazing and nice. I took many pictures to show my friends and they had no idea [what life here is really like]." After learning Chinese for a while, Almeida soon found a job at the Shanghai International Studies University. Working with young students is fun for her despite Chinese students often being shy in the beginning, which is very different from Brazilian students. "It took some time to warm up with them, but when I did, they became so open and honest," she said. "And within four years' time they not only managed to acquire the language [Portuguese] but also learned the history and culture of the countries using it, not to mention that they are able to write their theses in Portuguese."

Ti Gong

Ti Gong