Chinese entrepreneur in Brazil lauds opportunities and friendly environment

Jiang Youyang says he sees a great future in Sino-Brazilian relations because the two nations are so complementary in economics and resources.

After two decades living in São Paulo, Jiang Youyang views Brazil as an adopted home far from his roots in the Zhejiang Province city of Wenzhou. He runs a healthcare-related business in São Paolo and is secretary-general of the Association of Chinese in Brazil. As the two nations celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Jiang shares with Shanghai Daily his thoughts about his life in São Paulo and the Brazilian people.

Why did you go to Brazil to make a living? I came to Brazil in 2004. Initially, it was because of a relative doing business here. He invited me to come after I graduated from university, and I worked in his company until around 2010.



From the perspective of a Chinese, how would you describe Sao Paolo? The natural environment here is pleasant, with mild winters –12 degrees Celsius is considered cold here – and warm, dry summers with temperatures hitting about 30 degrees. It's quite cool in sun-shaded areas, so it feels very nice.

Brazilian people are incredibly hospitable. They show no discrimination toward Chinese people. Our interactions with ordinary Brazilians are very friendly, and we can engage in cheerful conversations with anyone, regardless of their occupations. The basics of dining aren't all that much different from China. Rice and meat are Brazilian staples, with an abundance of high quality beef and chicken. Farm products are mostly less expensive than in China, but fish and seafood are not. Our biggest concern here is security. We tend to be more cautious than in China when walking at night or going into unfamiliar areas.

Ti Gong

What do you do to make a living in Brazil? My current focus is the healthcare industry. We operate a medical-examination center that assists individuals who don't speak Portuguese. It can take up to a month to get an exam appointment under the Brazilian healthcare system, whereas we offer a one-stop, one-day service similar to that in China.

We provide extensive medical consultations, outpatient appointments and examination bookings for our Chinese clients. The language barrier is a significant challenge for many of them, so we also offer online translation services. We also collaborate with domestic medical-equipment suppliers to promote Chinese medical equipment, such as orthopedic and cardiac devices. We're currently in talks with a leading Chinese medical aesthetics company to bring their cutting-edge products to Brazil.

What's the biggest challenge of doing business in Brazil? The Brazilian market doesn't accept US or EU certifications, so all products must undergo separate Brazilian certification. We offer comprehensive solutions – from compliance certification and import regulations to usage training and sales support.



Ti Gong

And what does the Association of Chinese in Brazil do? Its mission is to promote Sino-Brazilian friendship. Every year, we organize numerous events, such as the celebration of Chinese Immigrants' Day in August and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil.

The Brazilian Congress and the São Paulo City Council have designated August 15 as Chinese Immigrants' Day, while the São Paulo State government has chosen October 1 as the Day of Chinese Immigration and Culture. The designations show that local Chinese have become vital members of the local community. Brazilian parliamentary elections will be held on October 6, and there are a number of Chinese candidates running for seats. I'm a member of one campaign team. Since most Chinese in Brazil are not naturalized citizens and thus cannot vote, we've been actively engaging with the Brazilian community to build deep connections.

What are your most cherished memories of living in Brazil? During the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic, the association played a pivotal role in assisting China with relief materials. I was the head of the São Paulo Overseas Chinese Relief Materials Team at that time. We negotiated with São Paulo's International Airport to establish a green channel to expedite the export of medical supplies to China.

Another thing I cherish very much is a children's day care center that I have been sponsoring since 2010. Now 30 years old, the center takes care of children four years and younger who come from impoverished families. That allows their parents to work. Initially, I donated to the center by myself. From 2018, various organizations of Chinese people in Brazil joined with me, including China's consulate-general in São Paolo.

Ti Gong