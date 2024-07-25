Gaming fans divided over MiHoYo's latest release Zenless Zone Zero

The latest game from Shanghai-based MiHoYo, "Zenless Zone Zero," reached 50 million downloads in three days. However, gaming fans are split about it.

Within three days of its release, " Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)," the latest game from Shanghai-based MiHoYo, swept the gaming globe, topping 50 million downloads. However, the gaming community has differing opinions on the game. At one point, the game's rating on the game review site TapTap fell below 6. Some think the game shines in its art style and fighting details and that it will build on MiHoYo's success, which was solidified by Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. Others, however, criticize the art style as excessively dazzling and the fighting experience as fairly monotonous.

Zenless Zone Zero distinguishes itself from MiHoYo's previous hits. The game departs from the high fantasy settings of Genshin and Star Rail, focusing instead on a quasi-cyberpunk city with a strong early 2000s urban vibe. In ZZZ, players follow the adventures of siblings Wise and Belle in the city of New Eridu, filled with retro urban elements like videotape stores, game arcades, and ramen shops. Why has "Zenless Zone Zero" received such mixed reviews? This time, has MiHoYo stumbled?

In ZZZ, MiHoYo maintains its popular " HoYo mode," which emphasizes character development, gacha monetization, and easy gameplay. The MiHoYo games revolve around their characters. The adorable characters increase player engagement and devotion, keeping the games thriving. Aside from regular official advertising movies, game enthusiasts would make incredible attempts to promote their favorite game characters. A fan-made video on BiliBili honoring the renowned character Hu Tao from Genshin Impact has surpassed 30 million views. Fans dressed as characters from ZZZ at the recent Bilibili World, one of China's largest animation exhibitions.

The gacha system in ZZZ, which includes both character and weapon pools, remains a profitable yet contentious feature. Micro transactions not only generate cash but also face criticism for their high cost and promotion of a pay-to-win mindset. Finally, MiHoYo creates games that are accessible to a wide audience. ZZZ, like its predecessors, maintains low difficulty levels to attract casual gamers, allowing new players to join and enjoy the game without requiring substantial skills or experience. While the fighting visuals are stunning, some critics believe that the gameplay lacks the depth found in other action games, with combat techniques being rather simple. There are online videos showing gamers winning battles even while wearing an eye mask, demonstrating how simple and boring the game's combat system can be.

MiHoYo treats its games as multimedia IP franchises. This includes brand collaborations, cross-promotions, and planned animations like Genshin Impact. This helps build a rich and immersive environment beyond the game.