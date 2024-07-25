Gaming fans divided over MiHoYo's latest release Zenless Zone Zero
Within three days of its release, " Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)," the latest game from Shanghai-based MiHoYo, swept the gaming globe, topping 50 million downloads.
However, the gaming community has differing opinions on the game. At one point, the game's rating on the game review site TapTap fell below 6.
Some think the game shines in its art style and fighting details and that it will build on MiHoYo's success, which was solidified by Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. Others, however, criticize the art style as excessively dazzling and the fighting experience as fairly monotonous.
Zenless Zone Zero distinguishes itself from MiHoYo's previous hits. The game departs from the high fantasy settings of Genshin and Star Rail, focusing instead on a quasi-cyberpunk city with a strong early 2000s urban vibe. In ZZZ, players follow the adventures of siblings Wise and Belle in the city of New Eridu, filled with retro urban elements like videotape stores, game arcades, and ramen shops.
Why has "Zenless Zone Zero" received such mixed reviews? This time, has MiHoYo stumbled?
In ZZZ, MiHoYo maintains its popular " HoYo mode," which emphasizes character development, gacha monetization, and easy gameplay.
The MiHoYo games revolve around their characters. The adorable characters increase player engagement and devotion, keeping the games thriving.
Aside from regular official advertising movies, game enthusiasts would make incredible attempts to promote their favorite game characters.
A fan-made video on BiliBili honoring the renowned character Hu Tao from Genshin Impact has surpassed 30 million views. Fans dressed as characters from ZZZ at the recent Bilibili World, one of China's largest animation exhibitions.
The gacha system in ZZZ, which includes both character and weapon pools, remains a profitable yet contentious feature. Micro transactions not only generate cash but also face criticism for their high cost and promotion of a pay-to-win mindset.
Finally, MiHoYo creates games that are accessible to a wide audience. ZZZ, like its predecessors, maintains low difficulty levels to attract casual gamers, allowing new players to join and enjoy the game without requiring substantial skills or experience.
While the fighting visuals are stunning, some critics believe that the gameplay lacks the depth found in other action games, with combat techniques being rather simple.
There are online videos showing gamers winning battles even while wearing an eye mask, demonstrating how simple and boring the game's combat system can be.
MiHoYo treats its games as multimedia IP franchises. This includes brand collaborations, cross-promotions, and planned animations like Genshin Impact. This helps build a rich and immersive environment beyond the game.
This formula is risky for MiHoYo despite its success. Focusing on character monetization and easy gameplay may limit creativity and innovation. As players adjust to "HoYo mode," weariness and diminishing results increase.
When released, ZZZ trended on social media with the hashtag "Zenless Zone Zero is boring." Players criticized the game's repetitive combat and uninspiring grid-based exploration.
The game's ratings have suffered from these criticisms. On TapTap, "Zenless Zone Zero" plummeted from 9 to 5.4 before returning to 6.3.
Within 15 days, its iOS revenue in China hit 118 million yuan, respectable but lower than prior MiHoYo titles. The first 15 days of iOS in China for "Honkai: Star Rail" made over 233 million yuan.
At the same time, competitors loom. New anime games are flooding the market, increasing competition. The first half of 2024 saw "Genshin Impact" iOS revenue in China drop 37 percent, affecting MiHoYo's earnings.
Black Myth: Wukong, a buy-out game, has gained popularity as players tire of in-game purchases. It won't directly compete with MiHoYo, but its popularity suggests that Chinese gamers are tired of MiHoYo's stagnant content and want games that focus more on performance and depth.
The mixed reception of "Zenless Zone Zero" shows the challenges of sustaining originality and quality as MiHoYo explores new genres and industries.