Made-in-China high-tech products on podium in Paris

Sports equipment, LED screens, drones, uniforms ... products made in China will benefit both athletes and spectators at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It is no news that made-in-China products will prevail at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but this time, products with more high-tech elements will help athletes bring out their best both on and off the field. The latest model of a table tennis table developed by Shanghai Double Happiness Co is a fine example. The tabletop is optimized to achieve better friction and bounce effect. "If you touch the tabletop you'll feel like touching a piece of smooth ice, as a type of high polymer material is used," said Lou Shihe, general manager of Double Happiness. The appearance of the table gives a sense of cyber-punk style. Dominated by black with pink as the main hue, the tables feature a rainbow-shaped curved base. There is a variable lighting system with built-in chips that can display colorful lights, creating a unique atmosphere for athletes during their entrances and after the matches.

The table tennis balls are made in China as well. The 35,000 balls must go through 15 check routines before reaching Paris, where standards in terms of roundness, hardness, weight and elasticity far exceed the requirements of the International Table Tennis Federation and the International Olympic Committee. Only three to five balls out of every 100 were selected for the Olympic Games. Apart from table tennis, Chinese enterprises will also provide sports equipment for events such as wrestling, boxing, judo, cycling, taekwondo and gymnastics. Domestically produced bicycles will accompany the Chinese cycling team members as they race the Olympic field; a barbell manufacturer has become the exclusive supplier of weightlifting equipment for the Paris Olympics. In beach volleyball, tennis, judo and other events, "bullet time" technology provided by Chinese companies will allow audiences to see clearer and more accurate replays.

Xinhua

The Taishan Sports Industry Group in Shandong Province has long been the supplier of the wrestling mats and judo mats for the Olympics, and for the first time smart chips have been implanted into the mats. "The chips can collect the athlete's strength, speed and regional information in real time during the movement, giving a better technical guidance for athletes to review," said Wang Wei, chief engineer of the group.

Meanwhile, spectators will have a visual feast through made-in-China drones and LED screens. On July 14 a firework and lighting show was held in Paris to celebrate the arrival of the Olympic flame, featuring a total of 1,100 drones produced in Shenzhen. The drone group will continue their performance through September. Meanwhile, a pioneer in the China's LED display industry, Shenzhen-based Absen Inc is providing more than 50 high-quality LED screens for the core areas of this edition of the Paris Olympics, including the opening ceremony, main Olympic venues and Olympic celebration activities. Another LED pioneer, Unilumin, is supplying a total area of over 2,600 square meters of LED display screens for the Olympic main venues, including Stade de France, the Parc des Princes Stadium, and the banks of the Seine where the opening ceremony was held.