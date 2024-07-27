Shanghai, New York strengthen ties through river dialogue

Shanghai and New York, two cities known for their iconic rivers, strengthened their ties this week through a forum titled "A River Dialogue between Shanghai and New York."

Shanghai and New York, two cities known for their iconic Huangpu and Hudson rivers, strengthened their ties this week through a forum titled "A River Dialogue between Shanghai and New York." The event, themed "Common Ideals and Common Future," focused on the economic development, cultural exchange and river management of the two cities. It was organized by the Shanghai Public Relations Association, AmCham Shanghai and the Shanghai Institute of American Studies. The forum, marking the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, saw participation from more than 200 experts from various fields. Discussions centered on common challenges faced by both cities and the importance of deepening cultural exchanges to foster Sino-US relations. Zhou Hanmin, a senior political adviser and president of the Shanghai Public Diplomacy Association, emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two cities. "In areas like economy, technology, culture and urban renewal, we have many opportunities to deepen our collaboration," Zhou said. "Only through cooperation can we achieve mutual benefits." In May, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng and New York Mayor Eric Adams signed a friendly cooperation agreement, marking a new chapter in the cities' partnership. "This agreement is a testament to the important role our cities play in Sino-US relations," Zhou added.

He Weiwen, a former economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese Consulate General in New York, highlighted the resilience of trade between the two nations. "Trade between China and the US follows its own logic, regardless of political changes," He noted. "Developing Sino-US relations requires efforts at local and business levels." Cultural exchange was a key focus of the forum. Jeffery Lehman, executive vice chancellor of New York University (NYU) Shanghai, highlighted the role of youth in bridging cultural gaps. "We hope the next generation, with their inclusive and innovative spirit, can be a natural bridge between our countries," Lehman said. He said there is already a rebound in the number of American students coming to China. With initiatives like the US Youth Ambassador Exchange, even more students are coming for short periods to get a taste of China. "Spending a few weeks or years here is a great way to start understanding the complexity and richness of China," Lehman said. Renowned pianist Kong Xiangdong emphasized the enduring appeal of cultural exchanges. "Despite changes, the desire for cultural exchange remains strong among people," Kong said. "Cultural exchanges, especially at the grassroots level, foster a deeper understanding and lasting friendships." Yao Ming, president of the Chinese Basketball Association and a basketball legend, also underscored the importance of sports in cultural exchange. He said China and the US can cooperate in sports science research, athlete training and coach exchanges. "Shanghai serves as a hub for Sino-US sports exchanges," Yao said. "Youth basketball and soccer exchanges enhance skills and foster friendships, contributing to long-term stable relations between our countries."

Environmental issues and river management were significant topics of discussion. The Huangpu River in Shanghai and the Hudson River in New York are vital to their cities' histories and development. Experts shared insights on managing these waterways to address climate change and urban development challenges. Wang Zhan, chairman of the Shanghai Federation of Social Science Associations, emphasized the importance of shared experiences in urban planning. "Shanghai and New York can learn from each other's experiences in managing waterfront spaces," Wang said. "Collaborating on environmental challenges will help us create more livable cities." Yin Jie, managing director of design and construction at Tishman Speyer, who is in charge of many riverside projects in both Shanghai and New York, shared his personal experiences with the waterfronts in both cities. "The waterfront development spaces in Shanghai and New York are quite similar," Yin said. "I have run along the waterfronts in both cities, and the biggest feature is the integration and connectivity of these spaces." Yin highlighted a recent project by the company in Yangpu called The Springs, which locals have dubbed the "Yangpu Manhattan," symbolizing the bond between the two cities. The forum took place at the Jinjiang Hotel, a site of historical significance. In 1972, the Shanghai Communiqué was signed here, marking a crucial step toward normalizing Sino-US relations. Sha Hailin, president of the Shanghai Public Relations Association, reflected on this historical connection. "Holding the Huangpu and Hudson River dialogue here is symbolic," Sha said. "It represents our hopes for the future while honoring our shared history. Cultural exchange and people-to-people contacts have always been the driving forces behind Sino-US relations."