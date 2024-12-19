"See You Again:" When a variety show is so true it becomes terrifying

The Season 4 of "See You Again" has received more than 800 millions views, and it is because we see ourselves in the couples on the show who are grappling with marital discord.

If you ask me what is the most popular variety show of the year in China? Then, I would say: Season 4 of "See You Again" is peerless. The show, being streamed on Internet video platform Mango TV, sees three couples facing marriage crisis – some of them celebrities; others not so well known – going on a trip together, during which they can face their problems directly and then decide at the end of the show whether to divorce or not. For the past two months, the show has topped trending topic charts of various social networking sites, and the couples' words and deeds have been discussed and analyzed at length. Prying into the private lives of others, especially celebrities, often triggers a sense of excitement, guilty pleasure or just idle curiosity. But is this the sole reason for the show receiving more than 800 million view counts? I think not. Although it is widely speculated that the show was not all spontaneous but staged, it still delved deeper into the intricate emotions within human relationships. And what people see behind those three couples are actually themselves: Being married for a decade or two; the problem of having no child or more than one child; the waning of passion; financial issues … These are problems probably all couples need to deal with.

Among all the six guest stars, housewife and livestreamer Mailin is undoubtedly the "brightest" – not because of her great performances, but because of her questionable behavior: She seems to be indifferent about the emotional needs of her husband, singer Li Hangliang, while is an endless pit when it comes to her own needs. Even as she says she doesn't care what Li thinks and feels, she is never satisfied with what Li does for her. While Mailin became an easy target on social media, a friend of mine, a 46-year-old woman with a 15-year-old son, said, "At first I sneered at Mailin and found her too annoying to watch, but then suddenly, I re-examined something happening in my family, I was horrified to find that I was acting just like her." She then stopped watching the show altogether.