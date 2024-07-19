World's top motocross to return to Fengxian in September

The Motocross World Championship (MXGP), motorcycling's Formula One, will be held in Shanghai's Fengxian District in mid-September.

One of the four major motorcycle races globally will return to China for the first time since 2019 between September 14 and 16.

The MXGP is considered the world's top motorcycle racing event. In 2019, the Shanghai race attracted about 25,000 spectators and ranked highly in terms of public interest among locals.

"I've been in Shanghai for the first edition of MXGP in 2019 and I want China to be more and more involved in the motorcycle sports," said Jorge Viegas, president of Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme.

The Shanghai International Motocross Circuit in Fengxian's Haiwan tourism zone near the Hangzhou Bay will host the event. The circuit won the International Motorcycling Federation's "Best Track Construction Award" for its professional standards.

The track is 2 kilometers long, featuring 16 ramps with the highest being 4.5 meters and the largest span 60 meters. The circuit is in the shape of a Chinese character xian (nobility), from the name of the district.