World's top motocross to return to Fengxian in September

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:48 UTC+8, 2024-07-19
The Motocross World Championship (MXGP), motorcycling's Formula One, will be held in Shanghai's Fengxian District in mid-September.
World's top motocross to return to Fengxian in September
Ti Gong

Motorcycles and uniforms for the 2024 MXGP are displayed at a press conference on Thursday.

The Motocross World Championship (MXGP), motorcycling's Formula One, will be held in Shanghai's Fengxian District in mid-September.

One of the four major motorcycle races globally will return to China for the first time since 2019 between September 14 and 16.

The MXGP is considered the world's top motorcycle racing event. In 2019, the Shanghai race attracted about 25,000 spectators and ranked highly in terms of public interest among locals.

"I've been in Shanghai for the first edition of MXGP in 2019 and I want China to be more and more involved in the motorcycle sports," said Jorge Viegas, president of Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme.

The Shanghai International Motocross Circuit in Fengxian's Haiwan tourism zone near the Hangzhou Bay will host the event. The circuit won the International Motorcycling Federation's "Best Track Construction Award" for its professional standards.

The track is 2 kilometers long, featuring 16 ramps with the highest being 4.5 meters and the largest span 60 meters. The circuit is in the shape of a Chinese character xian (nobility), from the name of the district.

World's top motocross to return to Fengxian in September
Ti Gong

A Chinese racer receives a helmet for the MXGP 2024 during a press briefing on Thursday.

As a highlight, a Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) stone archway has been preserved within the track as a special attraction for the riders and amateur motorcyclists.

The Jingjiefang Archway was erected by the order of Emperor Qianlong (1736-1795) to recognize a chaste woman surnamed Xiao. The structure is well-preserved.

This year's MXGP season started in Argentina on March 10 and will conclude in Spain on September 29.

The Shanghai race is the second-to-last event of the season, drawing 30 teams from over 20 countries with about 70 riders competing in three categories: MXGP (450cc), MX2 (250cc) and Youth (85cc).

Notable riders include Tim Gajser from Slovenia, a five-time world champion; French rider Romain Febvre, with one world championship; and Spanish young rider Jorge Prado, a three-time world champion.

The event coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival and is part of Shanghai's "Shanghai Summer" international consumption season. Fengxian will host a citywide carnival with activities such as motorcycle stunts, electronic music performances and local cultural exhibitions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
