2024 Qingpu New City Sports Carnival open through August 6

Under the scorching summer heat and alongside a global Olympic craze, the 2024 Qingpu New City Sports Carnival began on Sunday.
Ti Gong

The sports carnival is launched on Sunday night.

Under the scorching summer heat and alongside a global Olympic craze, the 2024 Qingpu New City Sports Carnival began on Sunday.

The Qing (referring to Qingpu) Cube Sports Center was illuminated, shining under dazzling lights like a bright pearl.

Inside the venue, performances of breakdancing, which made its Olympic debut this year, attracted many viewers with its unique rhythm and dynamic dance moves.

Outside the venue, hundreds of sports enthusiasts dressed in fluorescent gear dashed out like arrows after the firing of the starting gun, expressing their love for the Olympics and the pursuit of a healthy life in their own way.

Ti Gong

Children attempt rock-climbing during the 2024 Qingpu New City Sports Carnival.

Through August 6, the carnival will feature a variety of activities such as a fluorescent run, soothing sunset yoga for the body and mind, dynamic kickboxing, a children's fun "Little Warriors Challenge" competition, and a series of water gun battle activities.

During the carnival, several major basketball events such as the children's group finals of the Shanghai Basketball Championship League will also be held at the sports center, enabling basketball enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the sports extravaganza.

The sports carnival has also set up a five-ring card task covering football, basketball, tennis, boxing, and climbing. Once participants complete all activities on the five-ring punch card and collect all all five-ring badges, they can win souvenirs.

Ti Gong

Two young runners pose during the carnival.

Ti Gong

A basketball event is part of the sports carnival.

Ti Gong

Children perform a dance at the opening ceremony.

Ti Gong

A boy enjoys the fun of basketball.

Ti Gong

Children play games on Sunday night.

Ti Gong

A bazaar takes place in Qingpu New City on Sunday night as part of the sports carnival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
