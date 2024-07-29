2024 Qingpu New City Sports Carnival open through August 6

Under the scorching summer heat and alongside a global Olympic craze, the 2024 Qingpu New City Sports Carnival began on Sunday.

The Qing (referring to Qingpu) Cube Sports Center was illuminated, shining under dazzling lights like a bright pearl.

Inside the venue, performances of breakdancing, which made its Olympic debut this year, attracted many viewers with its unique rhythm and dynamic dance moves.

Outside the venue, hundreds of sports enthusiasts dressed in fluorescent gear dashed out like arrows after the firing of the starting gun, expressing their love for the Olympics and the pursuit of a healthy life in their own way.