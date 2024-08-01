China's Yang wins women's 20km race walk gold at Paris 2024

World record holder Yang Jiayu claimed the first athletics gold for China at the Paris Olympics, winning the women's 20km race walk in one hour, 25 minutes and 54 seconds on Thursday.

Yang, who finished 12th at Tokyo 2020, led the race almost from the start and crossed the line with a 25-second advantage over second-placed Maria Perez of Spain. The bronze medal was grabbed by Jemima Montag from Australia.

Two other Chinese athletes, Ma Zhenxia and Liu Hong, finished 11th and 21st respectively.