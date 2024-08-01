News / Sport

China's Liu Yukun wins men's 50m rifle 3 positions gold at Paris Olympics

  16:46 UTC+8, 2024-08-01       0
China's Liu Yukun bagged a gold medal in his Olympic debut after winning the men's 50m rifle 3 positions here on Thursday.
Qualified first with 594 points, the world record holder registered 463.6 points in the final.

This is the fourth shooting gold for China at the Paris Olympics. Sheng Lihao took an individual gold in men's 10m air rifle, two days after winning the first gold of Paris 2024 with his pair Huang Yuting in the mixed team event on Saturday. Xie Yu won men's 10m air pistol on Sunday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
