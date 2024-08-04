Gold medal and gold sponsorship for Zheng Qinwen

History-maker Zheng Qinwen has gladly accepted the nickname of "Queen" after becoming the first Chinese player to win an Olympic Games tennis singles gold medal.

History-maker Zheng Qinwen has gladly accepted the nickname of "Queen" after becoming the first Chinese player to win an Olympic Games tennis singles gold medal. "Before this victory, I wanted myself to be modest and didn't accept this nickname (Queen) openly," the 21-year-old said after beating Croatia's Donna Vekic in the final for the crown on Saturday night. "Now I cannot agree more with this saying, because we all know the value of this championship."

"It's not an easy victory. It's a hard-fought match and I have really pushed my limits. So I'm well deserved for the title 'Queen Wen." The Olympic gold made Zheng one of the most popular Chinese sports stars on social media. Like her predecessor Li Na, Zheng has become one of the most commercially successful professional Chinese athletes. Former WTA World No.2 ranked Li had been ranked among the top-three in the annual Forbes list of the highest-paid female athletes in the world more than once. Now that Zheng's performance in the Olympics has surpassed Li, her future commercial value will surely be further enhanced.

Zheng has at least 10 major brand sponsorships, covering luxury goods, top sports brands, high-end cosmetics, finance and food. Athletes' positive spirit of hard work, self-discipline and concentration can easily allow major brands find values that match their own. In turn, these commercial sponsorships can also support the high investment needed to cultivate talent in the field of tennis. Li Na and tennis are typical examples of Chinese sports exploring outside the "national system." It is precisely this international integration after "going solo" that has enabled Chinese tennis players to achieve personal breakthroughs in the past few decades.

Zheng's professional career began in 2013. Under her father's suggestion, she signed up for a tournament for young tennis players around the world held by IMG Academy. As one of the world's largest sports entertainment marketing management companies, IMG has contracts with many star players including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Li Na. From the age of 13, Zheng began to have commercial sponsorship that could support her training and competitions around the world. In 2022, Zheng advanced to the last-16 in her first French Open, and was elected WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2022. Her commercial value increased dramatically.