Sport carnival in Yangpu heralds National Fitness Day

With the Paris Olympic Games in full swing, Shanghai residents are enjoying watching events outdoors, and taking part in sports at Jiangwan Stadium. A limited-time pedestrian area was set up between Jiangwan Stadium and Daxue Road in Yangpu District on Saturday and Sunday, inviting many sports and fitness brands to create a carnival for visitors.



The sports carnival heraled National Fitness Day on August 8 and boosted Shanghai's summer night consumption economy. Olympic cycling champion Zhong Tianshi and former women's national football team captain Pu Wei have been named ambassadors of Shanghai's promotion for this year's Fitness Day. Entertaining and interactive sports competitions have been organized, including American Football, pickleball and break dancing. Residents can watch the Olympic Games live from a big screen in the stadium.

Some 30 experience zones have been set up in the stadium and along the 1.2-kilometer pedestrian road, providing visitors opportunities to experience new and urban sport items like drone football, boxing, archery and darts. To promote sports-related consumption, the Shanghai Sports Bureau plans to issue six million yuan (US$838,000) of sports consumption coupons through the Meituan App and Dianping App from August 3 to September 1, involving more than 7,000 local merchants.