China's Fan wins table tennis men's singles title at Paris 2024

China's Fan Zhendong overcame Truls Moregard of Sweden 4-1 to win the table tennis men's singles gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games here on Sunday.
China's Fan Zhendong overcame Truls Moregard of Sweden 4-1 to win the table tennis men's singles gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games on Sunday.

Fan, 27, second seed in the event, outclassed the 22-year-old Olympic newcomer Moregard 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-8, and 11-8 at the South Paris Arena 4.

This is the second time Fan has competed in the Olympic men's singles final. At Tokyo 2020, he was defeated by his compatriot Ma Long 4-2.

Earlier on Sunday, host favorite Felix Lebrun claimed the bronze medal after beating Hugo Calderano of Brazil 4-0.

Source: Xinhua
