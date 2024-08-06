More problems in the River Seine as marathon swim practice cancelled

The water quality in the River Seine continues to be an issue at the Olympic Games on Tuesday with the confirmation that the women's familiarization session for Thursday's marathon swim had been canceled.

"After the daily situation meeting this morning between Ville de Paris, Paris 2024 and World Aquatics, it has been decided that the familiarization session to take place today, 6 August 2024, is canceled," confirmed World Aquatics.

Although they didn't give a reason for the cancellation of the session, the level of bacteria in the water of the Seine has been an issue throughout the Games, leading to the cancellation of practice sessions in the river ahead of the men and women's triathlon.

The men's triathlon then had to be postponed 24 hours, before being held directly after the women's race a week ago.

Meanwhile the Belgian team withdrew from Monday's mixed triathlon after revealing that their athlete, Claire Michel was "unfortunately ill and will have to withdraw from the competition," although they did deny that Michel had spent four days in hospital after competing in the women's triathlon.

The marathon swim races are due to be held on Thursday and Friday.