Chinese weightlifters Hou, Li retain gold at Paris 2024

China showcased its dominance in weightlifting as two athletes successfully defended Olympic titles at Paris 2024 on Wednesday.

Hou Zhihui's resounding comeback in the women's 49kg category became the highlight of the opening day of weightlifting.

The 27-year-old lifted 89kg in the snatch, trailing behind Romania's Mihaela Valentina Cambei, who achieved 93kg. In the clean and jerk, the Romanian lifted 112kg, meaning Hou needed to lift at least 117kg, 1kg above the Olympic record, to secure the gold medal.

Hou successfully lifted 110kg in her first attempt, failed at 117kg in her second, but managed to lift 117kg in her final endeavor to claim the gold.

Hou's winning total was 206kg, just 1kg more than Cambei. Thailand's Surodchana Khambao took the bronze with 200kg.

"I had a belief before the last attempt, I didn't want to miss out on the gold medal, otherwise I would be sorry for the audience cheering for me; fortunately, I didn't disappoint everyone," Hou said. "This was the most thrilling competition of my career. I didn't overthink it, and I just focused on my movements and successfully made the lift."

Earlier on Wednesday, Li Fabin retained his Olympic title in the men's 61kg division.