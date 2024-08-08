Australian Olympic hockey player arrested on suspicion of drug deal

Australian Olympic hockey player Thomas Craig was arrested by French police after he was suspected of drug purchase, according to media reports on Wednesday.

The AFP reported that the 28-year-old midfielder was arrested at about 00:30am after "a cocaine transaction" near an apartment building, quoting a police source. He was found to be carrying about one gram of cocaine.

The seller was reported to be a 17-year-old carrying several types of drugs including ecstasy pills and synthetic drugs, who has also been arrested.

A report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said that Craig has been released with a warning. "After being held in police custody, the hockey player was presented to a delegate of the prosecutor, and issued with a criminal warning for use of narcotics," it said.

According to Australia's chef de mission Anna Meares, Craig has moved out of the Olympic village and "will lose all his remaining Olympic privileges."

Craig was a silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. He has played more than 100 games for the national side, according to the ABC.