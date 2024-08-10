﻿
News / Sport

Chinese weightlifter Liu Huanhua claims men's 102kg gold at Paris 2024

Xinhua
  20:05 UTC+8, 2024-08-10       0
Chinese weightlifter Liu Huanhua claimed the men's 102kg gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
Xinhua
  20:05 UTC+8, 2024-08-10       0
Chinese weightlifter Liu Huanhua claims men's 102kg gold at Paris 2024
Imaginechina

This is the first Olympics gold medal for Chinese men's weightlifting in the 100kg+ category.

Chinese weightlifter Liu Huanhua claimed the men's 102kg gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Saturday in the South Paris Arena.

The 22-year-old lifted 186kg in the snatch and 220kg in the clean and jerk, achieving a winning total of 406kg to lift China's first Olympic title in men's heavyweight categories.

Liu, world record holder for both clean and jerk and total, completed his first attempt of 220kg in clean and jerk but failed his next two attempts at 228kg and 233kg. However, it was enough to secure China's 34th gold medal at the Paris 2024.

This also marks the fourth gold medal for the Chinese weightlifting team, following victories by Li Fabin, Hou Zhihui and Luo Shifang.

Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan took the silver medal with 404kg and the bronze medal went to individual neutral athlete Yauheni Tsikhantsou from Belarus with 402kg.

The women's 81kg and men's +102kg events will take place later on Saturday, while the gold medal for the women's +81kg division will be decided on Sunday, the final day of the Olympics.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     