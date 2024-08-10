Chinese weightlifter Liu Huanhua claims men's 102kg gold at Paris 2024

Chinese weightlifter Liu Huanhua claimed the men's 102kg gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Saturday in the South Paris Arena.

The 22-year-old lifted 186kg in the snatch and 220kg in the clean and jerk, achieving a winning total of 406kg to lift China's first Olympic title in men's heavyweight categories.

Liu, world record holder for both clean and jerk and total, completed his first attempt of 220kg in clean and jerk but failed his next two attempts at 228kg and 233kg. However, it was enough to secure China's 34th gold medal at the Paris 2024.

This also marks the fourth gold medal for the Chinese weightlifting team, following victories by Li Fabin, Hou Zhihui and Luo Shifang.

Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan took the silver medal with 404kg and the bronze medal went to individual neutral athlete Yauheni Tsikhantsou from Belarus with 402kg.

The women's 81kg and men's +102kg events will take place later on Saturday, while the gold medal for the women's +81kg division will be decided on Sunday, the final day of the Olympics.