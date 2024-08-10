China's Wu Yu crowned in women's 50kg boxing gold at Paris Olympics

Chinese boxer Wu Yu beat Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey 4-1 to win the women's 50kg gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

This marked China's 2nd gold medal in boxing at Paris 2024, and the 33rd one in Team China medal tally.

Wu, the 2023 Asian Games champion, was the top seed at Paris. The Chinese Olympic debutant, with more agility and effective punches, led all three rounds over third-seeded Cakiroglu.

Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan and Aira Villegas of the Philippines settled with the bronze medals.