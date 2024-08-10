China retain men's table tennis team gold at Paris 2024

China's men's table tennis team defended their Olympic title at Paris 2024 after crushing Sweden 3-0 on Friday.

With their star trio of Ma Long, Wang Chuqin and Fan Zhendong, China triumphed after a sequence of one doubles and two singles matches against Sweden's Anton Kallberg, Kristian Karlsson and Truls Moregard, each ending in a narrow 3-2 victory at the South Paris Arena.

The victory marks China's fifth consecutive men's team title since the event was introduced at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, solidifying their supremacy in the sport.