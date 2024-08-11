﻿
Chinese weightlifter Li Wenwen wins women's +81kg at Paris Olympics

Chinese weightlifter Li Wenwen claimed the women's +81kg title on the last day of the Paris Olympics on Sunday in the South Paris Arena.
Chinese weightlifter Li Wenwen claimed the women's +81kg title on Sunday at the Paris Olympics.

Chinese weightlifter Li Wenwen claimed the women's +81kg title on the last day of the Paris Olympics on Sunday in the South Paris Arena.

It marks China's 40th gold medal in Paris, the country's best result at an overseas Olympic Games.

The Tokyo Olympic champion lifted 136kg in the snatch and 173kg in the clean and jerk, both ranking first, achieving a total of 309kg.

South Korea's Park Hye-jeong won the silver medal with 299kg, followed by bronze medalist Emily Campbell of Britain with 288kg.

