Ethiopians express joy as Tola wins men's marathon gold at Paris 2024

Ethiopians are expressing delight over a new Olympic marathon record set by their fellow athlete Tamirat Tola who won the men's marathon Saturday at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics with a time of two hours, six minutes and 26 seconds.

Government officials including Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed extended delight and congratulatory messages over the breathtaking performance of the Ethiopian athlete.

"Tamirat Tola, you have brought happiness and pride to our nation!! Today's victory has a special meaning," President Sahle-Work Zewde said on social media.

"At the Paris 2024 Olympics, heroic athlete Tamirat Tola raised our flag once again by winning gold in the marathon," Abiy Ahmed said on his X account.

Tola's victory has also sparked joys among Ethiopians because this is the first gold metal won by Ethiopia at the Paris Games.

"It was a stunning moment when Tola surged ahead to win the men's Olympic marathon," Ashenafi Alemayehu, a resident in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, told Xinhua, noting that the world remembers Ethiopia through its marathon runners.

Ethiopians' exceptional attachment to the marathon dates back to 1960 when their fellow athlete Abebe Bikila won gold at the Rome Olympics. What made that victory even more exceptional was that the athlete was running the entire race barefoot.

Since then, marathon and Ethiopia became synonyms and the tradition has continued. Bikila defended his gold medal at the Tokyo 1964 Olympics, and then for a third successive time another Ethiopian runner Mamo Wolde won the gold at the Mexico 1968 Olympics.

"Today's victory is exceptionally wonderful because Ethiopians were a bit disappointed this year as they had won only two silver medals until Tola's incredible performance. His victory changed all the cards on the table," Fitsum Getachew, a veteran sport journalist, told Xinhua.

"The glowing victory of Tamirat Tola comes after 24 years when Gezahegne Abera won gold at men's marathon at Sydney 2000 Olympics. Ethiopians have always hoped to win a medal at any Olympic Games, and they always would expect a gold medal," Getachew said.

Natnael Meseret, a graduating college student, said that Tola's achievement not only brings glory to Ethiopia but also motivates aspiring athletes across the country.

"I believe that his success will continue to motivate and unite our nation, as we celebrate yet another victory in the world of marathon running. Tamirat Tola has made us all proud, and his remarkable performance in Paris will forever be etched in the history of Ethiopian athletics," Meseret told Xinhua in an interview.