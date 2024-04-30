SAIC reports NEV sales growth in the first quarter

SAIC's NEV sales surpassed 210,000 units, rising 47.9 percent year on year to lead global NEV sales, while deliveries in the international market also soared.

SAIC reported an increase in NEV sales, with deliveries in the international market growing during the first quarter of the year.

From January to March, SAIC's terminal deliveries totaled 1.132 million vehicles, a 9.3 percent rise year on year, retaining its industry dominance.

SAIC's NEV sales surpassed 210,000 units, rising 47.9 percent year on year to lead global NEV sales.

Meanwhile, SAIC's terminal deliveries in the international market totaled 269,000 units in the first quarter, up 21.3 percent year on year.

Developed countries represented half of SAIC's top 10 international sales regions, including the United Kingdom (26,000 units), Australia (17,000 units), and Italy (13,000 units).

At the ongoing Beijing International Auto Exhibition, the SAIC-IM L6 sedan is on display with an intelligent chassis, the first generation of "Lightyear" solid-state batteries, and an intelligent eco-cockpit system.

So far, the cumulative orders of IM L6 have exceeded 21,000 units.

CFP

Other notable new SAIC vehicles include the Roewe D5X DMH, Tiguan L Pro, Cadillac IQ OPTIQ, Buick's new GL8 PHEV, Chevrolet Equinox Plus, and Wuling Starlight Pure Edition.

Faced with a highly competitive NEV market, SAIC Vice President Jia Jianxu said that "instead of wasting energy to 'knock out' other competitors, we should consider how to coexist with them."

"If one wants to succeed in the Chinese market, one should bring the best to China and blend them to meet the interest of Chinese consumers," Jia said.

He believes that cooperation between China and Germany will help the joint venture succeed.