The European Commission on Wednesday issued a statement to pre-disclose the level of protectionist provisional duties it would impose on imports of battery electric vehicles (EVs) from China.

The European Commission dismissed requests and concerns from numerous EU member state governments and industry sectors, overlooking the facts and violating World Trade Organization rules. Persisting with its trade protectionist actions, the Commission's move not only violates the legitimate rights and interests of China's EV industry but also wreaks havoc on the global automotive supply chain, including within the EU itself.