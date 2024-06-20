﻿
Continental AG completes Phase-IV expansion of Hefei plant

German tire manufacturer says project will strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific and China markets and help it increase its overall production capacity for UHP tires.
Ti Gong

An aerial view of Hefei plant Phase IV expansion project.

Continental AG said today it had completed the Phase-IV expansion of its Hefei plant, its first production base in China, and officially put it into use.

The expanded plant will strengthen the German tire manufacturer's presence in the Asia-Pacific and China markets and help it to further increase its overall production capacity for ultra-high performance (UHP) tires.

"The Phase-IV expansion project at the Hefei plant further reinforces our business philosophy of 'Market Based, Market Served,' making us better serve our customers in the Asia-Pacific region," said Dalibor Kalina, head of Continental AG Asia Pacific's tire replacement business department.

It is expected that in 2027, Continental's Hefei plant will increase its annual production capacity to 18 million passenger car and light truck tires per year, creating 400 new jobs.

Total investment in the Hefei production site has reached nearly 1 billion euros (US$1.07 billion) so far.

Ti Gong

Phase IV of the Hefei plant will help Continental further increase its overall production capacity for UHP tires.

﻿
